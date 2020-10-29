Hockey round-up: Sonning 1s fall to home defeat

MBBO Regional 1

SONNING 1s were beaten for the third time this season with a home defeat to Amersham & Chalfont 1s.

Sonning have won just one of their four league matches, with the 4-0 defeat leaving them in eighth position in the table.

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 1s fixture away at Oxford University 2s was postponed.

MBBO Regional 2

SONNING 2s were victorious for the first time this season as they ended a run of four consecutive losses.

Harvey Richardson scored twice, while goals from Stephen Crowther and Jordan Manning ensured the three points with an impressive 4-1 away victory against Oxford 2s.



MBBO Division 1

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 2s put on a stunning display with an 8-0 victory over Maidenhead 2s.

Paul Kaplanski netted a hat-trick, Mike Baylis and Daniel Ray both scored twice, while the scoring was completed by Sean Hardingham to give South Berks a comprehensive win.

They are second in the table having won four of their opening five games.

MBBO Division 3

A hat-trick from Tom Pullen saw SOUTH BERKSHIRE 3s win their third game of the season with a narrow 3-2 victory over Oxford 4s.

They are third in the league after three wins from five matches.

SONNING 3s won their second game of the campaign with a goal from Jacob Bowley enough to see off Buckingham 1s as they moved up to seventh.



South Clubs Women’s Division 3A

SONNING LADIES 1s unbeaten start to the season came to an end as they were defeated by Southgate Ladies 2s.

Despite their 3-1 loss, Sonning remain in second in the table having won four of their five opening games.

Trysports Premier 1

SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 1s were edged out in a seven goal battle against Wallingford Ladies 1s.

Wallingford moved up to the top of the table after they took the points with a 4-3 away win at South Berks, while the hosts dropped down to 10th.

Trysports Premier 2

SONNING LADIES 2s dropped down to fifth after they lost at Henley Ladies with a 2-1 defeat.

Trysports Division 1

SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 2s run of three consecutive wins was stopped as they had to settle for a draw against Marlow Ladies 4s.

They drop down to third as a result of the 2-2 draw.

SONNING LADIES 3s earned their first win of the season with a 5-2 triumph over Amersham and Chalfont Ladies 3s to move them up to seventh.