Wokingham.Today

Hockey round-up: Sonning and South Berks compete in friendly action

by Andy Preston0
Sonning Ladies 3s v P&R

In a round of friendly fixtures, SONNING 1s were defeated 2-0 away at Bagsingstoke.

Meanwhile, SONNING LADIES 1s earned a 5-1 away victory at Eastcote.

SONNING LADIES 5s took a 1-1 draw away at Yately, while SONNING 3s were held to a 2-2 stalemate in an inter-club tie against SONNING MENS VETS.

SONNING LADIES 4s put six past Phoenix & Ranelagh without reply, and SONNING 6s were tied 1-1 with Oxford 9s.

Several teams from South Berkshire Hockey Club were also involved in friendly action over the weekend.

SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 1s were defeated 2-1 away at Marlow 2s, while SONNING 5s defeated Camberley 3s 5-1.

SONNING LADIES 5s suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Marlow 7s and SONNING LADIES 4s were edged out 2-1 by Marlow 6s.

SONNING 3s and SONNING 7s were both beaten by Henley.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

Related posts

Steve Clarke plotting Reading FC’s return to the Premier League after turning down move to Fulham

Lewis Rudd

COLUMN: Bracknell Bees have shown how competitive they are

Tom Crocker

Sibling duo from Wokingham crowned British Skating champions

Andy Preston
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.