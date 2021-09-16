Hockey round-up: Sonning and South Berks compete in friendly action

In a round of friendly fixtures, SONNING 1s were defeated 2-0 away at Bagsingstoke.

Meanwhile, SONNING LADIES 1s earned a 5-1 away victory at Eastcote.

SONNING LADIES 5s took a 1-1 draw away at Yately, while SONNING 3s were held to a 2-2 stalemate in an inter-club tie against SONNING MENS VETS.

SONNING LADIES 4s put six past Phoenix & Ranelagh without reply, and SONNING 6s were tied 1-1 with Oxford 9s.

Several teams from South Berkshire Hockey Club were also involved in friendly action over the weekend.

SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 1s were defeated 2-1 away at Marlow 2s, while SONNING 5s defeated Camberley 3s 5-1.

SONNING LADIES 5s suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Marlow 7s and SONNING LADIES 4s were edged out 2-1 by Marlow 6s.

SONNING 3s and SONNING 7s were both beaten by Henley.