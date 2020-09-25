Hockey round-up: Sonning Ladies 2s hit six past Marlow

Sonning and South Berkshire Hockey Clubs were in pre-season action ahead of the new season which kicks off at the start of October.

SONNING 3s were defeated in their most recent outing on Saturday against Wallingford 2s, meanwhile SONNING LADIES 2s fared better with a 6-2 victory on home to Marlow Ladies 3s.

SONNING LADIES 3s took the win in a low scoring affair against Maidenhead which saw a single goal enough to win the contest, however SONNING LADIES 4s were beaten 2-1 by Henley.

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 1s enjoyed a big win away at Marlow 2s as they hit five past their opponents to take a 5-1 triumph. Tom King bagged a hat-trick, while Matt Temmink and a penalty from Ben Dudley rounded off the scoring.

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 2s also picked up a win and a clean sheet as they beat Marlow 3s 3-0 away from home. Two goals from Monty Neave and a third from Des Sanders ensured victory for the visitors.

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 3s suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Camberley, while SOUTH BERKSHIRE TERRIERS took a 4-0 win away at Henley 5s after goals from Marcus Longfield, Robbie Campion and a brace from Peter Swan.

SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 1s went behind early in their match against Staine but recovered brilliantly to record a 4-1 win after goals from Katie Oliver, Bethan Thomas and two from Ella Martin.

SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 2s also amassed a win with a 3-1 away triumph at Reading 4s, while SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 4s continued the winning trend with an impressive 5-0 away win against Yateley Ladies 4s.