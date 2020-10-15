Hockey round-up: South Berkshire 1s take victory over Sonning 1s

MBBO Regional 1

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 1s earned their first victory of the league season with a 3-2 away win over local rivals SONNING 1s.



Toby Allday and Callum Richardson scored for Sonning, but goals from Ben Dudley, Tom King and Mathias Temmink meant that South Berks took the points to move up to eighth. Sonning drop down to sixth.

Sonning 1s v South Berks 1s





MBBO Regional 2

SONNING 2s remain without a point after they were defeated 4-0 away at Staines 2s. They have lost all three of their opening fixtures, putting them above the drop zone only on goal difference.

MBBO Division 1

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 2s moved up to fourth in the table after they defeated Phoenix & Ranelagh 1s 6-2.

Daniel Ray scored twice, while Paul Kaplanski, Callum Millar, Monty Neave and Desmond Sanders added to the scoreline to seal a convincing win.

Sonning 1s v South Berks 1s





MBBO Division 3

SONNING 3s picked up their first victory of the season with a victory over SOUTH BERKSHIRE 3s.

Colm Hanlon scored the only goal of the game to earn three points for Sonning, who moved up to fourth in the table, while South Berks dropped to seventh.



MBBO Open Division

SONNING 4s earned a point on the road with a 2-2 draw against Wycombe 3s, while SOUTH BERKSHIRE 4s moved up to second with a 4-0 win over Henley 4s.

Sonning 1s v South Berks 1s





SOUTH BERKSHIRE 5s were on form with a 6-1 win over Phoenix & Ranalegh 3s, while SOUTH BERKSHIRE 6s smashed Bicester 4s 11-2. SONNING 5s were beaten 3-2 by Wallingford 5s

South Clubs Women’s Division 3A

SONNING LADIES 1s are still in third with a perfect record in the league after their third consecutive victory.

A double from Frankie Knight ensured that Sonning went home with three more points.

Sonning Ladies 3s v Marlow Ladies 4s

Trysports Premier Division

SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 1s got off the mark with their first win of the new season with a 3-0 triumph over Newbury and Thatcham Ladies 1s.

Goals from Lamming, Powley and Goodey earned Sonning their first victory to move them up to sixth.

Trysports Premier 2

SONNING LADIES 2s moved up to fifth as they earned an away point at Windsor Ladies 1s in a 2-2 draw.

Sonning Ladies 3s v Marlow Ladies 4s

Trysports Division 1

SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 2s are at the top of the table after three straight wins.

They continued their winning streak with an impressive 4-0 showing against Newbury and Thatcham Ladies 2s.



Meanwhile, SONNING LADIES 3s are without a point at the bottom of the table after they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Marlow Ladies 4s.

Sonning Ladies 3s v Marlow Ladies 4s

Trysports Division 2

SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 3s are just a place above the bottom after they suffered a 4-1 away defeat to Abingdon Ladies 1.

Trysports Division 3

SONNING LADIES 4s climbed up to third with their second consecutive win.

They took three points against Amersham and Chalfont Ladies 5s with a single goal enough to see them take the contest.

Sonning 3s v South Berks 3s

Trysports Division 5

SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 4s took their first win of the season with a 2-1 away win at Wycombe Ladies 5s.

Meanwhile, SONNING LADIES 5s were on the end of a heavy home defeat as they were beaten 5-0 by Thame Ladies 3s.

Sonning 3s v South Berks 3s

Trysports Division 6

SONNING LADIES 6s remain unbeaten after they earned their first win of the season with a narrow 3-2 victory over Slough Women 4s.