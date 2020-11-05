Hockey round-up: South Berkshire 2s hit eight past Henley

MBBO Regional 1

SONNING 1s disappointing form continued as they were beaten o=for the fourth time in five matches away at Newbury & Thatcham 1s.



Sonning were edged out by Newbury by a single goal in a 1-0 loss to put them in 10th in the table after five matches.

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 1s also suffered a setback with their fourth defeat in five games.

Tom King netted a hat-trick for South Berkshire but Ashford 1s took the points with a treble from Shujah ur Rehman and a goal from Freddie Cottrell to take a narrow victory.

South Berks are 11th in the table.

MBBO Regional 2

SONNING 2s won for the second time this season with a home win over Marlow 2s.

Noel Plant scored a brace, while Colm Hanlon added a third to earn an important three points for Sonning to extend the gap between them in 11th and Oxford Hawks 3s at the bottom of the table.



MBBO Division 1

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 2s scored eight goals as they earned a stunning away triumph against Henley 2s.

Desmond Sanders scored a hat-trick, Daniel Ray netted twice and Monty Neave, Paul Kaplanski and Mike Baylis got on the scoresheet to cap a superb afternoon for South Berks with an 8-2 win.

The win puts South Berks in second place after five wins in their opening six matches in an impressive start to the campaign.



MBBO Division 3

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 3s were dealt a thrashing at home against Aylesbury 2s as they dropped to sixth in the table after their third defeat in six games.

Tom Scott netted a consolation goal but South Berks fell to a heavy defeat as Aylebury 2s recorded a 7-1 victory.

SONNING 3s were also beaten as they dropped down to seventh position.

Matt Poulton and Tim Preston scored for Sonning but they were defeated 4-2 in their away fixture at Newbury & Thatcham 3s.

South Clubs Women’s Division 3A

SONNING LADIES 1s kept up their fine start to the league season as they earned their fifth win in six matches.



Sonning took all three points with a 2-0 triumph away at Salisbury Ladies 1s to maintain their position in second place, level on points with first placed Eastcote Ladies 1s.