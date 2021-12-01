Hockey round-up: South Berkshire Ladies 2s held to draw by Oxford

South Central Men’s Premier 2

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 1s had to settle for a point at home against Marlow 1s in a 1-1 stalemate.

The point leaves them in fifth position after eight matches.

South Central Men’s Division 1

SONNING moved up to fourth with a 4-0 triumph over Milton Keynes 2s.

South Central Men’s Division 2

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 2s picked up three points in a local clash against league leaders SONNING 2s.

South Berks took the points with a 3-1 win to put them up to seventh.

Sonning stay at the top of the table despite their defeat.

{{{image.353613}}}

South Central Men’s Division 4

READING 4s took the bragging rights against SOUTH BERKSHIRE 3s in a goal filled contest.

The match ended 7-4 in Reading’s favour to put the hosts up to fifth in the table.

South Berks are still at the summit despite their loss.

South Central Women’s Division 1

SOUTH BERKSHIRE moved up to eighth after one goal was enough to earn them three points.

Alessia Osborne scored the only goal of the game to secure the win against Maidenhead 2s.

SONNING moved up to ninth after they defeated Fareham 3-1.

{{{image.353623}}}

South Central Women’s Division 2

SONNING 2s were beaten on their travels with a 4-1 loss to Oxford 3s to keep them in fifth.

{{{image.353627}}}

South Central Women’s Division 3

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 2s added a point to their tally with a draw against Oxford 4s.

The 1-1 draw at home to Oxford keeps South Berks in ninth position.

{{{image.353629}}}

South Central Women’s Thames 1

READING RIOTS earned victory over SOUTH BERKSHIRE 3s with a 1-0 success.

Despite thor contrasting positions in the table, with Reading bottom of the table and South Berks in first, Reading came away with the points.

SONNING 3s were involved in an entertaining nine goal thriller against Phoenix & Ranelagh but were edged out in a 5-4 defeat.