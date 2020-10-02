Hockey round-up: South Berkshire Ladies 2s open season with victory

MBBO Regional 1

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 1s suffered a big defeat in their opening game of the season. Marlow 1s bagged seven goals without reply to dish out a thrashing to South Berks, who host Oxford Hawks 2s on Saturday.

MBBO Regional 2

SONNING 2s were beaten in their opening game with a narrow 3-2 defeat to Aylesbury 1s. Stephen Crowther and Jordan Manning netted in their defeat. They host Wallingford 1s in their next match.

MBBO Division 1

SOUTH BERKSHIRE 2s opened with a victory as they took the points in an entertaining nine goal game.

Daniel Ray bagged a double, while Peter Forbes, Paul Kaplanski and Desmond Sanders netted in a 5-4 triumph for South Berks to give them a winning start.

MBBO Division 3

SONNING 3s earned a point against Aylesbury 2s in a 2-2 draw after Christopher Stone scored a brace. South Berks host Reading 5s on the weekend.

Meanwhile, SOUTH BERKSHIRE 3s endured a difficult day away from home after they were defeated 3-0 against Marlow 3s.

MBBO Open Division

SONNING 4s fell to an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Tring 1s in MBBO Open Division 6, while SOUTH BERKSHIRE 4s began their MBBO Open Division 7 campaign with a 5-1 thrashing over Windsor 3s.



SOUTH BERKSHIRE 6s smashed six past Wallingford 5s in their Division 9 opening game.

South Clubs’ Women’s Division 3A

SONNING LADIES 1s kicked off their season with a victory over Buckingham Ladies 2s.



One goal was enough to see them take three points in their opening fixture of the new season.

Trysports Premier 2

SONNING LADIES 2s were edged out 2-1 by Oxford Ladies 3s as they began their campaign with defeat.

Trysports Division 1

SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 2s opened their account with victory in a 3-0 triumph over Bicester Ladies 1s, while SONNING LADIES 3s fell to a 3-1 home defeat against Newbury and Thatcham Ladies 2s.

Trysports Division 2

SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 3s came away with an away victory as a solitary goal saw them take three points against Wychwood Ladies 1s.