The Wokingham Paper

Hockey round-up: South Berkshire Ladies 2s open season with victory

by Andy Preston0
South Berkshire Ladies 2s v Bicester Ladies
South Berkshire Ladies 2s v Bicester Ladies

MBBO Regional 1
SOUTH BERKSHIRE 1s suffered a big defeat in their opening game of the season. Marlow 1s bagged seven goals without reply to dish out a thrashing to South Berks, who host Oxford Hawks 2s on Saturday. 

MBBO Regional 2

SONNING 2s were beaten in their opening game with a narrow 3-2 defeat to Aylesbury 1s. Stephen Crowther and Jordan Manning netted in their defeat. They host Wallingford 1s in their next match. 

Sonning 3s v Aylesbury 2s
Sonning 3s v Aylesbury 2s

MBBO Division 1
SOUTH BERKSHIRE 2s opened with a victory as they took the points in an entertaining nine goal game.
Daniel Ray bagged a double, while Peter Forbes, Paul Kaplanski and Desmond Sanders netted in a 5-4 triumph for South Berks to give them a winning start.

South Berkshire 4s v Windsor 3s
South Berkshire 4s v Windsor 3s


MBBO Division 3
SONNING 3s earned a point against Aylesbury 2s in a 2-2 draw after Christopher Stone scored a brace. South Berks host Reading 5s on the weekend.

Sonning 3s v Aylesbury 2s
Sonning 3s v Aylesbury 2s

Meanwhile, SOUTH BERKSHIRE 3s endured a difficult day away from home after they were defeated 3-0 against Marlow 3s. 

South Berkshire 4s v Windsor 3s
South Berkshire 4s v Windsor 3s

MBBO Open Division
SONNING 4s fell to an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Tring 1s in MBBO Open Division 6, while SOUTH BERKSHIRE 4s began their MBBO Open Division 7 campaign with a 5-1 thrashing over Windsor 3s. 


SOUTH BERKSHIRE 6s smashed six past Wallingford 5s in their Division 9 opening game.

South Berkshire 4s v Windsor 3s
South Berkshire 4s v Windsor 3s



South Clubs’ Women’s Division 3A
SONNING LADIES 1s kicked off their season with a victory over Buckingham Ladies 2s.

One goal was enough to see them take three points in their opening fixture of the new season. 

Sonning Ladies 2s v Oxford Ladies 3s
Sonning Ladies 2s v Oxford Ladies 3s

Trysports Premier 2

SONNING LADIES 2s were edged out 2-1 by Oxford Ladies 3s as they began their campaign with defeat.

Sonning Ladies 2s v Oxford Ladies 3s
Sonning Ladies 2s v Oxford Ladies 3s
Sonning Ladies 2s v Oxford Ladies 3s
Sonning Ladies 2s v Oxford Ladies 3s



Trysports Division 1
SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 2s opened their account with victory in a 3-0 triumph over Bicester Ladies 1s, while SONNING LADIES 3s fell to a 3-1 home defeat against Newbury and Thatcham Ladies 2s. 

South Berkshire Ladies 2s v Bicester Ladies
South Berkshire Ladies 2s v Bicester Ladies

Trysports Division 2
SOUTH BERKSHIRE LADIES 3s came away with an away victory as a solitary goal saw them take three points against Wychwood Ladies 1s. 

South Berkshire Ladies 2s v Bicester Ladies
South Berkshire Ladies 2s v Bicester Ladies

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

Related posts

Campaigners’ meetings to help fight against Ruscombe developments

Phil Creighton

Tributes paid to Wokingham schoolteacher who was a victim of Reading terrorist attack

Phil Creighton

Arrest after Finchampstead man dies in stabbing

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.