Hog roast and games for launch of new Sindlesham on Sunday

by Phil Creighton0
The Gate Sindlesham
Fun at the Gate/Sindlesham Baptist Church stand at Winnersh Fete on Saturday Picture: Steve Smyth

A NEW church is launching on Sunday with a special celebration service.

Sindlesham Baptist Church is now The Gate.

Its launch service takes place from 11am at its building in Bearwood Road.

Afterwards, there is a hog roast in Bearwood Recreation Ground, followed by a family games time. A vegetarian option is available.

Guests are asked to book and bring a picnic blanket or chair to sit on.

The church says that its services will begin with a time of worship and “soaking” in God’s presence before a message from one of its pastors.

Afterwards, there will be refreshments, with the first Sunday of the month designated a bring and share lunch event.

The Gate also offers activities for younger people, including midweek events for secondary school pupils.

Outside of Sunday services, there are events during the week.

Create is a weekly arts and crafts group running on Friday mornings from 10.30am to noon. Places cost £3 per session and must be booked in advance.

Elevate is an art community aimed at people who want to explore Christian spirituality through creating art. This meets on the first Sunday of the month from 2pm to 4pm.

The Breakfast Bar is a toddler group that includes food and meets on Thursdays during term-time from 8.45am to 10am. It’s specially for parents and carers and their toddlers.

And the church also runs a special worship event, Encounter, on the first Sunday evening from 6.30pm. There are also small Bible study groups that meet on Thursday.

For more details, or to book places, call the church office on 0118 941 5557, or email admin@thegate.uk.com

close
