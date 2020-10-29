The Wokingham Paper

Hollywood Bowl makes plans for The Oracle

Picture: Laterjay via pixabay.com

HOLLYWOOD Bowl is planning to open a new centre in The Oracle.

The company is currently applying for a licence to trade in the shopping centre, adjacent to The Riverside.

If approved, the centre will be open from 9am until 1am everyday, and will serve alcohol and late-night food too.

It comes after the announcement that Hollywood Bowl would be opening another venue in Bracknell, at The Deck, in The Lexicon. 

The company charges £20.64 for a family of four to play.

For more information, visit: www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk

