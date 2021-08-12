Holme Grange head says pupils’ GCSE grades are a testament to their hard work

A GROUP of Wokingham students have made history with their GCSE results this year, according to their head teacher.

Claire Robinson, head at Holme Grange School, said her Year 11’s grades are a testament to their hard work over the past few years.

She said the year group will also go down in history for their success following the disruption they endured during the pandemic.

“At Holme Grange we put as much emphasis on celebrating the personal growth, the development of skills, character and mindset of our young people as we do their academic success,” Ms Robinson said.

“Today’s results are testament to the hard work they have put in and cap off an unforgettable year.”

One pupil, Ella, joined Holme Grange in nursery and today celebrated receiving seven 9s and one 8 in her GCSEs.

Fellow student Chris achieved six 9s, one 8 and a B in additional maths.

One Holme Grange parent said their son was anxious about collecting his GCSE grades today, but he surpassed their expectations.

Ms Robinson added: “I would like to thank the staff for the exceptional effort that went into compiling this year’s grades.

“Their hard work and dedication to integrity also deserve enormous credit.”