Home cooking loses its flavour as food fatigue sets in

TAKEAWAYS are ruling the kitchen, as thousands suffer food fatigue.

According to research by Royal Voluntary Service and People’s Postcode Lottery, one in three people have lost their enthusiasm for home cooking, as the pandemic continues.

While many enjoyed baking and cooking last spring, a quarter of Brits are now turning to the takeaways to keep them going.

To help inspire the tastebuds, chef Phil Vickery has launched an Eat Well Week with a live cookalong at the Royal Voluntary Service’s Virtual Village Hall.

Mr Vickery says: “Throughout the pandemic and particularly during the lockdowns, food has been an important focus for our day. Having more time on our hands has been a great motivation for many people to cook or bake, some for the first time.

“However, after a year of planning every meal, the joy of cooking has waned for many which means we’re reaching for less-than-healthy alternatives, and no doubt feeling the effects.

“I’ll be shaking things up for Eat Well Week at the Virtual Village Hall to get people feeling positive about healthy home cooking again.

“Our talented panel of top chefs will be sharing some simple, healthy and delicious recipes to make at home that will be packed full of flavour but with a fraction of the calories of ready meals and takeaways.”

When people get stuck into their cooking, it has a positive effect on mental health.

More than one in five surveyed said they felt healthier, happier and more positive as a result of their efforts, with many reporting a sense of achievement.

Sam Ward, director of services and deputy chief executive at Royal Voluntary Service, says: “Whether you live alone or are cooking for a large family, we hope you’ll join Phil and our Virtual Village Hall chefs for one of our live Eat Well Week cookalongs.

“You never know, you might even be inspired to ditch that takeaway menu altogether.”

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/VirtualVillageHall