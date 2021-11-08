Wokingham.Today

Home secretary Priti Patel praises Thames Valley Police for record uptake in minority recruits

by Jess Warren0
THames valley police
Home secretary Priti patel visited Thames Valley Police's training centre last month to praise the force. Picture: courtesy of Matthew Barber

THE HOME secretary has celebrated Thames Valley Police’s uptake in minority recruits.

Priti Patel visited Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley and Chief Constable, John Campbell on Thursday, October 28.

She met the pair at Sulhamstead, the force’s training centre, to celebrate a record uptake in the force’s female, black, Asian and minority ethnic recruits over the last 12 months.

Mr Barber joined the home secretary and a class of aspiring officers during a lesson on interviewing suspects, accompanied by Mr Campbell.

Mr Barber said it was a pleasure to welcome Ms Patel and celebrate the positive impact of the National Police Uplift Programme.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, it is encouraging to see how we have been able to utilise the uplift programme to enable Thames Valley Police to create a more diverse workforce – something we are always striving to do,” he said. “This will only strengthen the relationship between our officers and the communities we serve.”

Thames Valley Police is opening its officer recruitment programme again this month.

For more information, visit: tvpcareers.co.uk/roles/police-officer

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Shinfield Co-op raided overnight AGAIN – this time for cigarettes

Phil Creighton

Sick thieves steal from pensioner shopping in Wokingham supermarket

Staff Writer

Jewellery stolen from Woodley home

Gemma Davidson
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.