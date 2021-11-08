Home secretary Priti Patel praises Thames Valley Police for record uptake in minority recruits

THE HOME secretary has celebrated Thames Valley Police’s uptake in minority recruits.

Priti Patel visited Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley and Chief Constable, John Campbell on Thursday, October 28.

She met the pair at Sulhamstead, the force’s training centre, to celebrate a record uptake in the force’s female, black, Asian and minority ethnic recruits over the last 12 months.

Mr Barber joined the home secretary and a class of aspiring officers during a lesson on interviewing suspects, accompanied by Mr Campbell.

Mr Barber said it was a pleasure to welcome Ms Patel and celebrate the positive impact of the National Police Uplift Programme.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, it is encouraging to see how we have been able to utilise the uplift programme to enable Thames Valley Police to create a more diverse workforce – something we are always striving to do,” he said. “This will only strengthen the relationship between our officers and the communities we serve.”

Thames Valley Police is opening its officer recruitment programme again this month.

