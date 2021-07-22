Wokingham.Today

Home working boom to continue in South East post-pandemic

by Charlotte King0
WORKING OUT: A study suggests that workers will want to continue working from home after the pandemic. Picture: Annie Spratt from Unsplash

THE HOME-WORKING boom will continue once the pandemic has passed, according to a new study from Acas.

The advisory service found half of employers in Great Britain expect more workers to request flexi-working hours in the future — including in the South East.

The firm commissioned YouGov to ask British businesses about changes to working practices following the coronavirus, and found more than half (55%) anticipate more staff will work remotely for part of the week.

READ MORE: Home working: tips on how to make it work

It also found nearly half (49%) expect an increase in employees working from home permanently.

Susan Clews, Acas chief executive, said: “The pandemic has greatly impacted working life and it’s unsurprising that many employers and their staff have seen the benefits of flexible working during this difficult period.

““Hybrid working existed before Covid and our survey reveals that more than half of employers in Britain expect this type of flexible working to increase once we come out of the pandemic.

“Our new advice can help employers look at the potential benefits of hybrid working, consider whether it is suitable for their workplace, and fairly manage any staff requests.”

Ms Clews’ advice for businesses includes consulting with staff about how to introduce hybrid working, considering a rule for the maximum number of remote days worked per week and ensuring home-workers are not excluded from the workplace.

READ MORE: Home working could become ‘new normal’ says research revealing its benefits

Related posts

ANOTHER VIEW: They are the world …

Neil Coupe

INTERVIEW: Weekends don’t get much tougher says Bracknell Bees boss Doug Sheppard

Tom Crocker

Record numbers at employment law seminar

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.