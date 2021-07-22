Home working boom to continue in South East post-pandemic

THE HOME-WORKING boom will continue once the pandemic has passed, according to a new study from Acas.

The advisory service found half of employers in Great Britain expect more workers to request flexi-working hours in the future — including in the South East.

The firm commissioned YouGov to ask British businesses about changes to working practices following the coronavirus, and found more than half (55%) anticipate more staff will work remotely for part of the week.

It also found nearly half (49%) expect an increase in employees working from home permanently.

Susan Clews, Acas chief executive, said: “The pandemic has greatly impacted working life and it’s unsurprising that many employers and their staff have seen the benefits of flexible working during this difficult period.

““Hybrid working existed before Covid and our survey reveals that more than half of employers in Britain expect this type of flexible working to increase once we come out of the pandemic.

“Our new advice can help employers look at the potential benefits of hybrid working, consider whether it is suitable for their workplace, and fairly manage any staff requests.”

Ms Clews’ advice for businesses includes consulting with staff about how to introduce hybrid working, considering a rule for the maximum number of remote days worked per week and ensuring home-workers are not excluded from the workplace.