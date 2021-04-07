Homebuilder happy after retaining its five-star status

A BERKSHIRE housebuilder has received a five star rating for the 12th year in a row.

David Wilson Homes, which built the Montague Park development in Wokingham and Croft Gardens in Spencers Wood, was awarded the maximum rating in the Home Builders Federation’s (HBF) New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey.

The HBF asked customers across Berkshire if they would recommend their housebuilder to a friend, and David Wilson Homes received a thumbs up from more than 90% of its clients.

Paul Crispin, managing director of David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have been announced as a five-star housebuilder for a record 12 years in a row.

“We work hard to look after our customers, both before and after they buy their new homes, so it’s great to know that our customers rate us so highly, and that so many of them would recommend us to a friend.”

Stewart Baseley, executive chairman of the HBF, added: “The survey demonstrates that the industry is delivering an excellent level of service.

“That this level of satisfaction has been delivered during a pandemic that saw sites closed and builders unable to access homes for a period makes it even more of an achievement.

“To achieve a five-star rating, meaning that at least 90% of your customers would recommend you,

is a fantastic achievement that requires commitment from everyone within the organisation.”