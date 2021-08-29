Homeless man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A HOMELESS man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an assault yesterday morning.

One of his victims, a woman in her 50s, has been left with potential life-changing injuries and is currently being treated in hospital.

Thames Valley Police said that her wounds are likely to be from a stabbing.

The other victim, a man in his 30s, was also assaulted, he did not require hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack, which took place in Quadrant Court in Martins Lane, Bracknell around 9.50am on Saturday, August 28.

Their attacker is a white man, thought to be in his 30s, around 6ft tall and with blond, unkempt hair. He was wearing light-coloured trousers and a hooded top.

In the early hours of this morning, Thames Valley Police said that a man aged 35 had been arrested and is in police custody at this time.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector John Wordsworth, who is based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “This is the very early stages of this investigation and we would like to speak to anyone who has information about this incident.

“If you saw what happened or have any information which could help with our investigation, please get in touch.

“We believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area so if you have any concerns feel free to approach the officers.”

He added: “Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online or calling 101, please quote reference 43210386409.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.”