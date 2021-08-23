Homeless offered apartments thanks to Wokingham Borough Council’s new partnership

HOMELESS people in the borough are being offered a temporary apartment by a borough council company.

Loddon Homes, owned by Wokingham Borough Council, is offering four one-bedroom flats in a new scheme funded by the Government.

The accommodation will come with life skills and tenancy support from Two Saints, which already runs an outreach programme for rough sleepers in the borough.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government approved a grant of £500,000 to help Loddon Homes cover the purchase cost of the four apartments.

The partnership between Wokingham Borough Council, Loddon Homes and Two Saints is designed to provide specialist support for residents to help them find a permanent home.

Two Saints regional director, Kate Gladders, said: “We are excited to be working in partnership with Wokingham Borough Council to support people with a history of rough sleeping to sustain safe, quality accommodation.”

David Hunter, chair of the Loddon Homes board, said prevention is the focus.

“We are delighted to be taking our first steps towards homelessness prevention,” he said. “Working collaboratively with Wokingham Borough Council and Two Saints means we are able to not only offer much needed accommodation, but also essential access to long-term housing support”.

Residents will begin to move into the properties from today.