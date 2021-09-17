Wokingham.Today

Hope & Anchor’s landlady Hattie recognised with real-ale honour

by Phil Creighton0
much-loved landlady: Hattie Gutzman receives her long-service award from Berkshire South East CAMRA chair Kevin Lenton. She has been at the helm of The Hope & Anchor for more than 10 years

IF YOU want a good pint, you need a good pub and beer lovers know the best places to go.

Last month, Kevin Lenton, chair of the Berkshire South East Branch of CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale), paid a visit to Wokingham-based Hope and Anchor pub to present a very special award.

Landlady Hattie Gutzman received a long-service award to recognise her 10th anniversary at the Station Road venue.

Mr Lenton said he took great pleasure in presenting the award, which was delayed due to lockdown – Hattie took over in October 2009.

“It was a doubly poignant presentation as the local branch of CAMRA (at that time it was called Reading & Mid Berks) was formed in the 1970s in The Hope and Anchor,” he said.

The Hope and Anchor is one of Wokingham’s busiest pubs for live music, and recently resumed hosting bands on Saturdays.

This weekend, Heathrow Jets will perform, while on Saturday, September 25, the pub hosts Peach and the Prairie Dogs.

