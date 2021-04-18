Horrible Histories to come to a car park in Windsor

DRIVE into a world of hilarious history on stage in Windsor this week.

Car Park Party, created by Birmingham Stage Company and Coalition Agency, is bringing Horrible Histories – Gorgeous Georgians and Vile Victorians to Windsor Racecourse on Thursday, April 22 for its drive-in experience.

After its showing of Billionaire Boy, written by David Walliams, on Tuesday, April 13, Windsor Racecourse is welcoming back the Car Park Party team for this fun-filled production.

Based on the bestselling books by Terry Deary, Horrible Histories live on stage is suitable for all ages and is set to entertain families through its hysterical historial storytelling on history.

Neal Foster (as Rex) and Alison Fitzjohn (as Queenie). Photography by Jane Hobson

Featuring characters such as Duke of Wellington and Queen Victoria, the 65-minute two-hander play will present multiple fascinating characters following their comical journey through history.

With social distancing guidelines in place and all cars parked two metres apart, audiences will be able to experience a covid-safe evening and can enjoy the show from the comfort of their own car.

Neal Foster, director of Birmingham Stage Company, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing our special production about Georgians and Victorians to car parks around the country.

“We’re sure the Victorians would have been proud of our ingenuity, even though we’ll be telling horrible and hilarious stories about our illustrious ancestors.”

Tickets start from £39.50, for more information visit carparkparty.com