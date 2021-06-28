Horse rescue charity receives gift from housebuilder

A HORSE rescue charity has been gifted £1,000 to help meet demand. Saving Abandoned Fly-Grazed Equines (SAFE) supports landowners to legally rescue and re-home abandoned and neglected horses.

The charity was given the money by Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions scheme.

Kirsty Mackie from the charity said: “The fundamental objectives of SAFE are to Rescue, Rehabilitate and Rehome abandoned and neglected horses.

“[They] come into our care with a range of health issues, frightened and timid having had little or no human contact.

“Volunteers look after them, gain their trust over time and with help from vets and farriers, nurse them back to full health.”

Ms Mackie said the charity is currently caring for more than 30 horses.

“We are trying to raise funds to keep our charity functioning with our regular costs of hay, feed, bedding and vet bills,” she said.

“Due to the pandemic, we were unable to hold our biggest annual fundraiser and have struggled to meet these ongoing costs.”

In February volunteers raised £5,700 to make up for the lost annual event.

“It was an amazing success, but that doesn’t go far enough,” Ms Mackie said.

“Thank you to Persimmon Homes, this money will really help towards the upkeep of the equines in our care.”

Persimmon Thames Valley sales director, Rachel Faulkner, said SAFE does amazing

work.

“Like many other organisations, they have been hit financially by the pandemic – while struggling to cope with an ever-growing demand,” she said.

“We are delighted to be able to help out with a donation from our Community Champions programme. SAFE is run entirely by volunteers, so we know that this funding will go directly towards the welfare of these poor animals.”

The charity was founded in 2014 when 38 horses were left abandoned in Binfield during the winter.