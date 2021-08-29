Hospital charity runs sponsored walk at Dinton

WALKERS can raise money for the Royal Berkshire Hospital next month.
The Royal Berks Charity is running a Walk For Wards fundraiser at Dinton Pastures Country Park.
Residents can choose from a 5km (3 mile) or 10k (6 mile) route around the lakes, on Sunday, September 19.
The event starts at 8.30am.
Entry costs £7, or £10, depending on the length of the route.
Residents can secure a free place, as long as they pledge to raise at least £50.
Once the target has been hit, attendees will be given a Royal Berks Charity t-shirt to wear on the day.
For more information, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/walk-for-wards-2021-tickets-159431444743