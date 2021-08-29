Wokingham.Today

Hospital charity runs sponsored walk at Dinton

walk for wards
Walk For Wards at Dinton Pastures in February 2019 Picture: Steve Smyth

WALKERS can raise money for the Royal Berkshire Hospital next month.

The Royal Berks Charity is running a Walk For Wards fundraiser at Dinton Pastures Country Park.

Residents can choose from a 5km (3 mile) or 10k (6 mile) route around the lakes, on Sunday, September 19.

The event starts at 8.30am.

Entry costs £7, or £10, depending on the length of the route.

Residents can secure a free place, as long as they pledge to raise at least £50.

Once the target has been hit, attendees will be given a Royal Berks Charity t-shirt to wear on the day.

For more information, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/walk-for-wards-2021-tickets-159431444743

