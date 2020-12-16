Host of 200 person party fined £10,000 for breaking covid rules

THE HOST of a 200 guest party has been fined £10,000 for breaking coronavirus regulations.

On Saturday, police were called out to a property in the Marlow Hill area of High Wycombe.

It appeared to be a ticketed event with music playing in different rooms.

Officers dispersed the scene, and later fined the host for organising a gathering of more than 30 people in a private dwelling.

Thames Valley Police worked with Buckinghamshire Council to obtain a closure order on the property from the courts — preventing anyone entering the property or using the property for three months.

Superintendent Emma Baillie, silver commander for the forces response to coronavirus, called it a “blatant and flagrant breach of the legislation”.

She added: “With cases rising in the country and also here in the Thames Valley it is very disappointing that some still see fit to not abide by the legislation that is in place to save lives and protect the NHS.

“Our approach throughout has been to engage, explain and encourage people to follow the restrictions which we know are affecting everyone’s lives.

“However where our officers encounter wilful and flagrant disregard for others safety by deliberately not following the regulations, we will look to enforce through, dispersal, fines or even arrest.

“We will continue to work with the Environmental Health Teams and covid marshals from Buckinghamshire Council as well as with our local authority partners across the Thames Valley to keep our communities safe and protect the NHS through the ongoing pandemic.”