Hot air balloon makes unexpected landing in Stanlake Meadow

TWYFORD had a surprise visitor from the skies last week, after a hot air balloon landed in the village.

On the evening of Tuesday, July 20, Virgin Balloons made an unexpected trip to the parish with a pit stop in Stanlake Meadow.

Cllr Jo Duffield, of Twyford Parish Council, spotted the balloon and arranged for the gates to be opened so the Virgin team could take it away.

“I happened to notice a large hot air balloon descending towards Stanlake Meadow on Tuesday evening,” Cllr Duffield said.

“My son and I dashed up the road arriving just as the balloon landed and then deflated over the top of a set of goal posts.”

Her son was then lifted onto the pilot’s shoulders, to help untangle the balloon.

“Local families arrived and helped to get all the air out of the balloon so it could be rolled up and packed away, which was great fun but is harder than it looks,”

she added.

SURPRISE: Cllr Jo Duffield’s son (inset) helped untangle the balloon