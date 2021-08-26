Wokingham.Today

House sale enquiries in Bracknell Forest nearly double – but in Wokingham?

by Phil Creighton
house prices
Picture: Tierra Mallorca from Unsplash

IT SEEMS people in Wokingham are staying put as it becomes the only area in Berkshire to see a drop in house sale enquiries.

According to data released by We Buy Any Home, the borough has seen interest fall by 31% over the past year while the five remaining local authorities saw it rise.

The data covers enquiries made between January and May in 2020 and the same period in 2021.

READ MORE: Wokingham house prices make slight dip

It revealed Bracknell Forest saw the highest increase as enquiries rose by 86%, followed by Reading with a 64% rise.

We Buy Any Home found that of those who are selling, nearly one quarter (22%) of people are looking to upsize.

To read the full report, visit: www.webuyanyhome.com/uk-property-market-trends-2018-2021/

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

