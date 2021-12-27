Housebuilder Shanly Homes celebrates after winning top honour at Property Awards

A HOUSEBUILDER has been judged to be the best in the region.

Shanly Homes scooped the Housebuilder of the Year honour at this year’s Thames Valley Property Awards, held at Ascot Racecourse on Thursday, December 9.

The company, based in Beaconsfield, has been building homes for more than 50 years, and the company says that despite the challenges of Covid-19, it has had a strong year.

At the awards, group residential managing director Tim Nutt accepted the award. He

“We are delighted to receive the Thames Valley Property Award for Housebuilder of the Year recognising the success of our team, supported by our fantastic contractors and partners in what has been a very challenging year,” he said.

“We are committed to creating sustainable, innovative developments that deliver environmental and community value to improve quality of life for people that live and spend time there.

“What we have achieved for example at Waterside Quarter in Maidenhead has been pivotal in the regeneration of the town, creating an attractive and integrated riverside destination for all the community to enjoy.”

As well as building outstanding new homes, Shanly says it also prioritises making a positive contribution to communities across the Thames Valley.

Its Shanly Foundation was set up as the company’s charitable arm and has contributed more than £25 million to good causes.

Its Coronavirus emergency response fund donated almost £185,000 worth of funds to more than 100 local charities and community projects in the Thames Valley and wider area.