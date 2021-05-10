Housebuilder’s gift helps Royal Berkshire Hospital’s wellbeing site

THE NEW wellbeing centre at Royal Berkshire Hospital has been given a helping hand, thanks to a housebuilder donation.

Taylor Wimpey gave £500 to the Royal Berks Charity and Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust to help create the centre for staff.

It is hoped the space will support the hospital’s 6,000 staff and volunteers by being a place to unwind from the hectic wards.

It will become a hub for staff support and include access to information about their own health and wellbeing programmes, while offering gym and exercise facilities for activities such as yoga and pilates.

Steve McManus, chief executive of the trust, said: “The health and wellbeing of our staff is vital, as it enables us to provide the best care possible for our patients.

The exciting development of our permanent centre will provide an oasis for staff to focus on their wellbeing, providing space, activities and information that will support both their physical and psychological needs.

“We are extremely grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation and thank them for their support in this important project.”

Gemma Bibby, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey West London, said: “We are so thankful for the amazing work our frontline staff do every single day.

“It’s so important that they have an area where they can take a few peaceful minutes away from the stresses that Covid-19 has placed upon them.

“It means a great deal that we are able to offer our support to such a worthy cause and we hope the staff love the health and wellbeing centre once it’s complete.”