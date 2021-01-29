Wokingham.Today

Housebuilders gift packs raise spirits at Wokingham care home

Murdoch HOuse
A resident at Murdoch House enjoys a game of draughts

A HOUSE BUILDER has been busy raising spirits at Murdoch House.

David Wilson Homes Southern recently sent a care package to residents at the Wokingham care home in a bid to create a sense of togetherness.

The hamper gifted a mix of essential items and entertainment, including biscuits, jigsaw puzzles and greetings cards.

Murdoch House
Puzzle books were included in the Murcdoch House care packs from David Wilson Homes

James Morl, the care home’s manager, said: “A sense of community is so important to our residents, now more than ever.

“It was lovely to be able to go round to the residents and give them all individual gifts from the wonderful care package provided for them and let them know the community are thinking of them.”

Paul Crispin, managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern, added: “While we continue to ensure these challenging times, we wanted to show our support for key workers and the residents of care homes within our local communities.

“Our donation of a care package to Murdoch House Care Home is a symbol of togetherness, while letting the more vulnerable members of our community know they are in our thoughts.”

Murdoch House
Biscuits were one of the snacks included in the Murdoch Home care packs from David Wilson Homes

