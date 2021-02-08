Housebuilder’s year of giving generously

A HOUSEBUILDER is celebrating the second year of its Community Fund.

Over the past 12 months, staff at David Wilson Homes selected an organisation each month to receive £1,000.

Charities receiving the donations included Promise Inclusion, Daisy’s Dream, Diana Brimblecombe Animal Rescue Centre, Wade and Floreat Montague Park Primary School.

Paul Crispin, managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “The second year of our Community Fund scheme has been a great success and it’s been a privilege to support a number of excellent charities and organisations in what was a difficult year for everyone.

“We’re proud of our team for nominating the charities in need of funding as we continue to build strong relationships within the local community.

“As a leading housebuilder we are committed to creating a positive legacy. We want to lead the industry not just in the quality of the homes and developments we build, but also in our work with charities and good causes throughout the UK.”

It also donated to Wokingham Foodbank last year.