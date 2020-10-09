How a cheeky Nandos started a revolution

A LOCAL comedian is stepping away from the microphone and trying his hand at fundraising.

Preet Singh, a comedian and podcaster from Winnersh, is raising money to support Reading’s homeless community over the winter months.

While popping out for a Nandos, Preet was approached by a homeless man in The Oracle in neighbouring Reading who inspired him to try and make a difference.

“I’d been talking with my Mum and Auntie about divine intervention only one day earlier.

“And I’d gone to pick up a Nandos, because I’m a classy bird, and I was waiting for my order to be ready, a homeless man approached me,” Preet says.

When he couldn’t afford to give him any change, the comedian said the homeless man became frustrated.

“He said he was looking to buy supplies for the winter. Blankets, gloves, socks, things like that,” Preet explains. “He said that because of Covid, there’s reduced footfall in Reading town centre and he was really worried about not only getting winter illnesses, but also the impact of the virus.”

Following this brief interaction, Preet says he was inspired to do something for the homeless community.

The comedian is now fundraising to create and deliver 50 care packages for people across the greater Reading area, containing supplies to help them throughout the winter months.

Each pack will include things like hand sanitiser, blankets, face masks, snacks, and some will include dog food and sanitary towels.

According to Preet, each support pack will cost £17.60, so he is campaigning to raise £880.

Preet says he’s in this for the long haul.

“It would be fantastic if I could do it again. I’m currently wondering whether it will be possible to do this twice over the winter months – one pre- and one post-Christmas campaign,” he says.

And he’s organising the campaign independently of any homeless charities in the area in an effort to rekindle a human connection.

“Over lockdown, and in general, I feel like we’ve lost that connection we used to have with strangers. I know I certainly have,” Preet explains.

“It’s easy to donate money to charity, but by doing this project alone I get to connect with people, have conversations with them, and it lets the homeless community know that they don’t have to be seen as charity.

“I think it’s important for individuals in the community to be happy to take on responsibility themselves.”

To find out more about Preet Singh’s fundraiser and to donate to the cause, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/wintercovid-care-packs-for-the-homeless