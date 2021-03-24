How a family clear out lead to Zoom’s arrival

A WOKINGHAM pup has been named in homage to the pandemic, as part of Guide Dogs’ name a puppy project.

Zoom, a yellow Labrador, Golden Retriever cross has found his namesake thanks to the popular video conferencing platform.

He is the ninth Berkshire puppy to be named as part of the project.

Wokingham resident Nicky Frewin founded the group four years ago, which has since raised more than £24,000 for the charity.

It started as a family clear out, with the aim to raise £350. But word spread, and fundraising grew as other Guide Dogs volunteers from the area started to join in.

The group has previously held clothes collections, pop-up shops, car boot sales, a silent auction, Christmas raffles, tea parties, craft stalls, and many more activities in their local community to raise funds.

TEAM PUP: Nicky Frewin and Lene Kedwards in 2018 with a guide dog puppy

Lockdown has meant that most events have had to be cancelled, but the group have made the most of the fact that people now have the time to sort out at home and clear their clutter.

Nicky says: “We are all looking forward to when it will be safe to hold events again and will be collecting items once lockdown has ended.

“Thank you everyone for your help. When we started fundraising, I did not imagine we would now be approaching a total of £25,000 for the charity.”

Community fundraising relationship manager, Denise Clark says she is proud of the volunteers and the work they do.

“Volunteers kindly offer their time, support and energy to our charity. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to continue our work,” she adds.

“Our guide dogs are truly life-changing, allowing people with sight loss to enjoy the same freedom and independence as everyone else.”

The group are already well on their way to naming their 10th puppy to join Beegee, Annie, Jenny, Teddy, Nicky, Yvie, Pringle, Sandi and Zoom.

To support the Berkshire group, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/berkshirepuppywalkersnap10