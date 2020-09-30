How a trip to the docs can help avoid a dicky ticker

A TRIP TO the doctor can help detect heart problems early, says ex-Army engineer.

Ian Berry, 65, who served in The Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers for 24 years, waited five years for a heart operation — but wishes it had been detected sooner.

In 2014, the Sandhurst resident had a heart murmur detected, which led to an Aortic Valve replacement surgery at The Royal Brompton Hospital last summer.

Ian says: “My quality of life gradually deteriorated until there came a point where exercise

or reasonable activity was not possible.

“Eventually I was given a five-day notice to move, and was admitted to The Royal Brompton

in June, 2019.

“The care I had was superb but I was frustrated to have to wait for five years and suffer a reduced quality of life in the latter stages before my operation.

“Had it not have been for my employer having a Bupa scheme, this may have gone undetected for many more years, or even worse.”

Now, Ian says key to maintaining a high quality of life is early detection and intervention — where required.

He has joined the call for all over 65-year-olds to have an annual stethoscope check.

He added: “I’ve always been physically active as a keen cyclist. I would experience chest pains and become short of breath but always thought this was part of strenuous exercise.

“Today I’m very much back in the saddle and have planned some cycling challenges in the year ahead.

“As a heart valve disease patient, I would urge anyone over 65 to ask their doctor for a stethoscope check so that the disease can get detected, diagnosed and treated as early

as possible”.

Recent data from the European Heart Health Survey revealed that one in three older British people have never received a stethoscope check during routine health checks — the lowest level in Europe.

Usually, the first indication of a problem with the heart valves is a heart murmur heard using a stethoscope.

Chris Young, chairman of the charity Heart Valve Voice said: “The senior population is a group at risk, and it is estimated that by the age of 75, one-in-eight people will have heart valve disease.

“Worryingly, we have also seen fewer patients come in to get their heart checked as a result of

Covid-19, despite social distancing measures being put in place so they can go ahead safely.

“This may mean that they are missing out on life-saving procedures.”

Key symptoms include chest tightness, pain, abnormal heart beats and shortness of breath.

Anyone concerned about their heart should contact their GP.