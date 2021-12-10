How else do you celebrate the launch of the Good Beer Guide?

HOW ELSE do you celebrate the launch of a new edition of the Good Beer Guide?

Members of the Berkshire South East Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) got together at The Ship Inn last month to raise their glasses to its publication.

The book lists the best places to drink in the UK, and the members say they were delighted to find Wokingham borough well represented in it.

Their venue for the night has made the cut, along with The Crispin, The Queen’s Head and a newcomer, The Oakingham Belle.

A spokesperson said: “The book is the primary reference for anyone who wishes to find great beer in a decent pub.

“The beer at The Ship Inn was spot on, and all advance copies (we brought) sold out on the night.”