How enjoying a curry can help the work of Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice

A CHILDREN’S hospice is fundraising later this month with its 12th annual curry night.

Alexander Devine will be turning the event digital, with the Big Curry Night In.

The tradition started back in 2007 when Fiona Devine, mother of Alexander Devine and charity founder, held her first Scrummy Mummy curry night to remember her son, serving a homemade curry to local supporters in the hall of Alexander’s school.

To take part in the Big Curry Night In, residents can purchase a kit from its website.

It includes family activities, recipe cards for three curry dishes, all the spices that are needed, cocktail recipes and a voucher for local business But First, Cocktails!.

Kate Wright, fundraiser at Alexander Devine, said: “Our annual Scrummy Mummy night is one of the smaller occasions we host but nonetheless, very special. It was one of the first fundraisers our charity organised and we want to keep the tradition going despite current restrictions.

“Our Big Curry Night In event is something that can be enjoyed by the whole family and we hope it will raise some much-needed vital funds as well as awareness of the lifeline work our children’s hospice provides to so many children and their families.”

The charity said it has been a long standing tradition that Alexander’s favourite pudding, his granny’s trifle, is served at the fundraising event. Also included in the kit is the recipe for residents to recreate the pudding themselves at home.

The charity is encouraging residents to host their curry night on Friday, February 26, but it can be held at any time.

For more information, log on to: www.alexanderdevine.org/events