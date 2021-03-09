How going shopping at popular Hare Hatch plant nursery can help school PTAs

HARE HATCH Sheeplands has launched an initiative to support borough schools, as children prepare to return to the classroom.

Following the success of its cash for Christmas trees in December, which raised £420 for five primary schools, Hare Hatch Sheeplands has pledged to donate 5% of its sales to parents, friends and grandparents of children at local schools to the school PTA of their choice or other borough charities.

Rob Scott, who runs the Twyford-based plant nursery and farm shop, said: “As a parent of two at a local primary, we are aware of what a fantastic job all these schools do for our children and the ongoing support they have given during lockdown has been amazing.”

Mr Scott said Hare Hatch Sheeplands has always aimed to support the community, and wanted to find a cause to support.

He added: “Nothing is more important than the education of our children and they deserve the best possible start in life as they face the many challenges ahead as we emerge from the pandemic and try to rebuild a sustainable post carbon world in harmony with the environment.”

Customers at Sheeplands will be asked which PTA they would like the 5% donation to go to when they join Friends of Sheeplands.

An alternative donation to nominated local charities and The Rotary Club of Reading and Maiden Erleigh will also be offered.

Members of the over 60s club, who already benefit from a 10% discount Monday to Fridays, can transfer to the new scheme which runs every day.