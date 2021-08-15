How mobile phones can make Wokingham’s road safer

MOBILE phones could be used to improve road safety in Wokingham, thanks to a new project led by Reading Borough Council.

The Thames Valley Berkshire Live Lab scheme is investigating how technology can change the way people live and work across the county.

It has recently partnered with O2 to use anonymous network data to plan improvements to air quality, public health, and traffic flow.

The project is being supported by Wokingham Borough Council and is part of a £22.9 million government-funded programme to ‘plan smarter’.

Sergio Budkin, from Virgin Media O2, said: “This is all about using data to improve people’s experiences, so we are particularly proud to be a part of the Thames Valley Berkshire Live Lab – looking at the potential of tech to map out the smarter towns of the future.”

As phones connect to different masts, they create anonymous data footprints which O2 will use to paint a picture of how people live and travel in Wokingham.

The project will focus on improving air quality, road surfaces, traffic flow, health and energy.

“Anonymised, aggregated data about how we move around can help councils pinpoint the most congested transport routes, and show exactly which roads need improving, exposure to dangerous air pollution, and how residents can make greener choices,” Mr Budkin said.

“And it allows local authorities to make informed improvements, cut carbon emissions and make life better for residents and businesses alike.”

Giles Perkins, Live Labs programme director, added: “The Thames Valley Live Lab demonstrates the potential benefits that aggregating multiple sources of data, from transport, highways and beyond, can bring in terms of making a real difference to our communities and places.”

It is a two-year programme.