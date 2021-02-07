How part exchange can help you move

There’s no denying that it has been an extraordinary year, and months of working from home has pushed many of us to reconsider where and how we want to live.

Buying a house is an exciting time, but if trying to sell your current home is one of the most stressful things you can ever do, pandemic or not.

For some, the answer is to look at new developments, were deals including part exchange are available. The advantage is being a chain-free move, as well as moving into a freshly minted house.

One such housebuilder, Legal & General Homes, is creating Finchwood Park and Buckler’s Park, both in the borough and surrounded by countryside.

Here, Alison Deakin, regional sales and marketing director for Legal & General Homes, explains what part exchange means from their developments.

Alison Deakin

What is Part Exchange?

Part Exchange is when Legal & General Homes can act as a guaranteed buyer for your current property, meaning you don’t have to worry about a chain falling through or someone else holding up the process.

After an independent valuation has taken place, Legal & General Homes will make an offer on your existing home, organising a survey on the property and appointing an estate agent to sell it.

Is everyone eligible for part exchange?

The value of your existing home must be sufficiently lower than the price of the Legal & General Homes property.

That means it’s perfect for couples or families hoping to upsize from a smaller home to a bigger property.

This also works well for buyers who are moving from an area where property prices are lower.

What money can I save?

Because you’re selling directly to Legal & General Homes, there are no estate agent and advertising fees, and you will avoid needing to negotiate with buyers.

Its Part Exchange calculator can tell you how much money you can potentially save compared with selling privately.

Will I receive a fair offer?

To determine a price for your current home, Legal & General Homes will obtain two independent valuations of your property and ensure a fair market value. Legal & General Homes also pays up to 100% of market value.

How long does it take?

The beauty of Part Exchange is that it allows you to secure your new home without unnecessary delays. Legal & General Homes secures an independent valuation of your home based on achieving a sale in a four to six-week period – leaving you with more time to focus on the best bits about moving home.

If Part Exchange sounds like it could be the solution to your moving woes, you can find out more about Finchwood Park, near Finchampstead, and Buckler’s Park in Crowthorne, by logging on to www.landghomes.com