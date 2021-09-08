How to ensure your children enjoy safety first when swimming

WHILE summer is coming to an end, many Wokingham residents will still be heading out for a swim before autumn truly kicks in.

To ensure people stay safe in the water, Reading-based swim school Puddle Ducks has issued some top tips.

It comes as the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Swimming predicts more than one million children could leave primary school in the next five years without the vital skill.

Jo Gribben, owner of Puddle Ducks, says drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional deaths worldwide.

She says: “Children who have missed out on swimming lessons, or have not even had the chance to start them, are more at risk from danger in the water.

“Parents should be extra cautious with their little-ones in the water this year.”

Jo Gribben with the Puddle Ducks mascot

So what are Jo’s top tips for staying safe?

Make sure children are only in the water when adults are around

Take extra care if visiting the coast

Know what lifeguard flags mean – and avoid red ones

Help children learn through fun activities

Encourage youngsters to talk about safety

In an emergency, remember to float.

“It’s important to instil [these] from an early age,” she adds.

“Make sure your child asks you before getting in the pool [and replicate] simple fun activities that children can learn.

“Although it is important to stay safe in the water and avoid danger, it is a place where children can enjoy themselves whilst learning a key life skill.

“Enjoying games, races and splashing in the water is as important as staying safe, allowing your child to have a great time whilst making memories.”