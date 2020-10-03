How to ensure your home office is colourful – turn to Wokingham’s Jayne and Laurent

A WOKINGHAM couple are hoping to bring the joy of art to homes across the borough with their new business venture.

Professional artist and designer Jayne Leighton Herd and her husband Laurent Stadelmann want to ensure that home offices can enjoy some bright and colourful art ahead of the dull winter months ahead.

The duo have launched their new business, Claude & Leighton, provisioning contemporary art prints, posters and wall decor which they say will suit all rooms.

Jayne, who has been working as an artist for 15 years, says: “I am always creating, experimenting, painting and designing in different genres and media.

“With a background in graphic design I also love digital art and composite photography.

“Before now, people would only get to see my collections of originals, and a couple of particular styles – my official art, if you like.

“Now I’m so excited to share my other art and designs too, and I hope people will find pleasure in them.”

Some of Jayne Leighton-Herd’s prints

While Jayne takes the creative lead, Laurent is the business mind and the catalyst for Claude & Leighton.

He says: “I have seen many times how much pleasure Jayne’s art gives to people.

“We want to bring more smiles of joy to a greater audience during these difficult times.

“We want our colourful wall art to lift the mood of all those people who, in these very difficult pandemic times, are spending more time than ever within the walls of their homes.”

Their business name is formed from parts of Laurent and Jayne’s own names, and honours two much-loved people who inspired them creatively and motivated them with their entrepreneurial spirits and work ethics: Jayne’s late mother Leigh, and Laurent’s late uncle Jean-Claude.

Jayne Leighton-Herd’s prints can brighten up any wall

The company has a range of prints from abstracts and landscapes, to portraits and animal art, to fine art photography and typography.

All prints and posters are created in their Berkshire print studio, and packed in gift-ready, recyclable packaging.

For more information, visit: www.claudeandleighton.com