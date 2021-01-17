Wokingham.Today

How to make a success of Dry January

Stay on track for success, says Heart Research UK. Picture: Heart Research UK

IF DRY January is turning out to be trickier than you thought, don’t fret.

Every year, lots of people around the UK avoid the booze throughout January to make up for overindulging during the festive season.

And Heart Research UK is here to help with some tips and tricks for making it through the month and managing drinking habits in the long term.

Understand alcohol units: Alcohol content varies between drinks, so check the labels to know exactly how many units are in your chosen tipple.

Stick to the limits: It’s recommended to limit yourself to 14 units of alcohol each week, spread over three days or more.

Stay on track: Regularly remind yourself of the health and financial benefits of cutting back on the booze. Removing alcohol from the house and telling others will help.

Find alternatives to alcohol: Low calorie soft drinks, squash, herbal teas and mocktails can be a tasty alternative to alcohol.

Reward yourself for your success: Find something that will motivate you to achieve your goal.

Get help when needed: Anybody consuming more than 14 units a week should take steps to address it, by visiting: www.nhs.uk/live-well/alcohol-support

