How to manage business stress

STRESS and how businesses can cope with it is the subject for a new session from Woodley Business Club.
Taking place online from 8am on Tuesday, it will be led by Phil Growler, a local therapist who helps people with a wide range of emotional and coaching needs.
He is also a tutor and author, a previous committee member of the Woodley Business Club and a regular attendee of club meetings.
The session will explore stress, its effects and how to manage it. Mr Growler will also look at how Covid-19 has affected people.
There will be an opportunity to share stress-relief tips and also to network after the talk.
The session is open to new members as well as existing ones.
For more details or to book a place, log on to www.woodleybusinessclub.org.uk