How to manage business stress

by Phil Creighton
STRESS and how businesses can cope with it is the subject for a new session from Woodley Business Club.

Taking place online from 8am on Tuesday, it will be led by Phil Growler, a local therapist who helps people with a wide range of emotional and coaching needs.

He is also a tutor and author, a previous committee member of the Woodley Business Club and a regular attendee of club meetings.

The session will explore stress, its effects and how to manage it. Mr Growler will also look at how Covid-19 has affected people.

There will be an opportunity to share stress-relief tips and also to network after the talk.

The session is open to new members as well as existing ones.

For more details or to book a place, log on to www.woodleybusinessclub.org.uk

