How to stick to your new year’s resolutions

New Year’s resolutions can be a good starting point for making longer term health and lifestyle improvements, but most people who set them do not stick to them.

Reasons include a lack of time, a lack of support from other people and feeling daunted by unrealistic targets.

Dr Helen Flaherty, Head of Health Promotion and Education at Heart Research UK says you should set achievable goals.

Often, goals are unachievable because they are too difficult, or they do not allow enough time for you to make gradual changes. There is nothing wrong with aiming high and being ambitious, but it is important that your goal is not too difficult or time-consuming as this could leave you feeling daunted.

To help, break the goal down into smaller ones. Create or follow a plan for success and don’t expect immediate results.

You can also involve other people. Having a buddy can help provide mutual support.

And if it doesn’t go right first time, don’t beat yourself up.

Dr Helen says it’s important to forgive yourself and aim to get back to working towards your goal as soon as possible.

She adds that it takes between 21 and 28 days to create a long-term habit.

