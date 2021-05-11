How to watch Binfield FC’s FA Vase final at Wembley Stadium

1,500 fans from Binfield FC will be permitted to attend Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 22 to watch the Moles in the FA Vase final.

The Moles will face either Warrington Rylands or Walsall Wood, who play each other in the semi-finals this weekend, and each club in the FA Vase final will be allocated 1,500 fans each to attend.

Tickets will be available to purchase shortly through the clubs.

The final will also be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 (12.15pm) kick-off.

Don’t forget to pick up your copy of this week’s Wokingham.Today (out on Thursday) for a special poster pull-out to show your support for Binfield’s big day at Wembley.

Binfield FC Pictures: Neil Graham

Also featuring match reports and match-day pictures from Binfield’s semi-final triumph on Saturday over United Services Portsmouth.

We will also be providing an eight-page pull-out in the May 20 edition of the paper to preview the action for the final.