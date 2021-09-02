How you can get a free comic book this Saturday

WITH Marvel dominating Disney+, and appetites whetted by the launch of a trailer for the new Spider-man film, demand for superheroes has never been higher. And a Reading-based store is celebrating that by giving away comics this Saturday.

Crunch Comics, in Harris Arcade off Friar Street, is taking part in this year’s Free Comic Book Day.

The nationwide event is a celebration of all things related to comic books and is usually held on the first Saturday in May, but it has been delayed due to covid.

And Crunch Comics’ plans for the rearranged date of August 14 was nixed by shipping problems facing UK distributors so not all the special edition comics arrived on time.

While other comic shops held their Free Comic Book Day event last weekend, Brian Wong, who runs Crunch Comics, took a decision to move it to this weekend coming so it didn’t clash with Reading Festival.

There will be more than 30 titles available and a special edition of a Batman comic for every visitor, while stocks last. Like Record Store Day, demand is high and stocks limited. There are no reservations and people can only take one comic.

There will be special offers and a sale on a range of selected items including T-shirts, back issues and collectables.

To help customers, the shop will open from 9am on Saturday, September 2.

Mr Wong said: “This will be our fifth year participating in Free Comic Book Day.

“In 2019, more than 200 people visited us and with more titles available this year we hope to be able to welcome even more comic fans to the store.”

He felt that this year’s event is highly anticipated after last year’s event was muted by covid, and the high street has been under pressure due to restrictions on retail trade over the past 18 months.

“Hopefully this FCBD will be a nice way to mark a return to normality,” Mr Wong said.

And for those who haven’t picked up a comic book for ages but enjoyed the numerous Marvel and DC films and TV series, Mr Wong is confident he can find a book that will enthral.

“There are a range of Free Comic Book Day special edition titles available so there’s sure to be something for all the family,” he said. “Whether you already are a regular comic reader or just venturing into comics, or haven’t read comics for a while, Free Comic Book Day will have something for you.

“On Free Comic Book Day, the special edition comics are absolutely free and it’s an opportunity to try something new …. but as these comics cost us money to buy in, we can only afford to give a limited amount away.

“Given the tough business conditions due to the covid pandemic, we’d love it if you could make even a small purchase (or big one) on the day, so we can keep selling what we all love – and hopefully participate in FCBD next year.”

For more details, log on to crunchcomics.com or www.freecomicbookday.com