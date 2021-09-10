How you can travel on Reading Buses for free

READING Buses is giving away free day tickets.

The bus operator will be distributing them to all accounts registered by Sunday, September 12, on its app.

Robert Williams, CEO of Reading Buses, said: “The offer comes at a time when people are beginning to get back to some element of normality. This is our way of saying thank you to everyone and to encourage more people to download our app.”

The free ticket will appear on the app from Friday, September 17, and can be used on all Reading Buses services before the end of the month.

For more details, log on to https://www.reading-buses.co.uk/