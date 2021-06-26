Howzat! Gourmet burgers are a real treat

Bears Burgers and Chicken

Wokingham Cricket Club

Sadlers End,

Sindlesham RG41 5AW

www.bearsburgersandchicken.co.uk

07368 551358

WHAT can be more quintessential to summer than the sound of leather on willow? Why, the barbecue of course. Now you can enjoy both thanks to a team-up between Bears Burgers and Chicken and Wokingham Cricket Club.

Bears, which offers Sunday lunches under the name Roast Wokingham and gourmet burgers from Tuesday to Saturday, has been a hit for six ever since it launched last year.

And it has expanded: initially a delivery service, in addition to a call and collect service it is now offering gourmet burgers cooked on the barbecue for people who visit the Sindlesham-based cricket club. Be quick though as some of the best items on the menu do sell out, such is the company’s popularity.

To be covid-safe, you can eat indoors or out. Of course, if you’re al fresco, you can watch the action on the pitch while enjoying summer – and yes, the blue skies will return again soon.

There’s plenty of parking and there is a bar onsite, so you can find the perfect drink to accompany your meal.

Service was with a smile, efficient and just on the right side of prompt. We weren’t made to feel rushed, which was a blessing when we had come to enjoy the game as well as the food.

Some of the sides served by Bears Burgers and Chicken

My husband opted for a chicken burger £8, with a choice of sauce and toppings. He was very pleased with the succulent chicken breast served: crispy on the outside and perfectly coated in Bears’ signature seasoning. This is a game changer, in my opinion. It was served in a soft and lightly toasted brioche bun.

To accompany, he had a delicious homemade coleslaw (£3.50), a side salad (£3), fries (£3), corn ribs (£5). That’s a mighty feast for anyone.

I opted for the classic homemade burger (£8) with Bears’ signature burger relish, cheese, tomato and burger relish. This was simply heaven in a bun. The burger was so flavoursome and tender, I wanted to eat another one.

My son and daughter also opted for the classic burger. Based on the speed that they were devoured, they were in agreement with my prognosis.

But don’t just take our word for it: Bears has recently been nominated for The Best Covid New Business 2021 category in the Muddy Stilettos awards for Berkshire.

Howzat? Definitely a hit for six.

The barbecue is running on set dates across the summer, call for details. Pre-booking is not essential, but spaces are limited while covid restrictions are in place.

CLAIRE WORSFOLD