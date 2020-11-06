The Wokingham Paper

HS2 impact to be unpacked in online webinar

by Phil Creighton
Picture: Shutterbug75 via Pixabay

THE IMPLICATIONS to the borough of the new HS2 railway project is explored in a new online webinar.

The Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce Group ran the session to give an update on the project, which will ultimately deliver 345 miles of new track, new stations and new rolling stock.

Its session will look at procurement opportunities for businesses and the seminar looks at how the supply chain will work and how companies can register their interest.

To access the Youtube webinar, visit: bit.ly/HS2seminar

