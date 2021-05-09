HSBC: ‘Shutting counters means bank will neglect older residents’

A WOKINGHAM woman has accused HSBC of neglecting the town’s elderly residents.

Last week, Vanessa Barrow received a letter from the bank, announcing it will be closing the counter service in its Wokingham branch on Sunday, August 1.

The bank, in Market Place, will switch to using cash machines for in-branch banking — and Ms Barrow said the news has left a lot of customers unhappy.

“A lot of people need help with banking,” she said. “I visit the bank once a month and there’s always a queue of people waiting for the counter.

“There are elderly people who need to talk to someone, who don’t like internet banking and don’t have the app.

“People need the counter to sort out their money situations.”

A spokesperson for HSBC said the Wokingham bank will become a Digital Service Branch, but the Wokingham resident is worried that people will lose their jobs come August.

“They are getting rid of staff who are really good,” Ms Barrow added. “They are going to lose employment over this and they don’t deserve this.”

The bank has confirmed there will be no redundancies as a result of the change, and staff will move from working behind the screen to helping customers in the banking hall instead.

“[They] will be on hand to explain and also to educate customers on how to complete their transaction,” a spokesperson said.

Ms Barrow said she is worried HSBC has made this decision after footfall dropped during the pandemic, and said if it holds off, the branch will see more customers soon.

“Before the pandemic, people would queue around the corner for HSBC,” she said. “If they wait, they will see that Wokingham is a wonderful, busy place.

“We are a good town for business and once covid is over, people will start heading into town more.”

Now, the resident is urging others who are worried about the counter’s closure to voice their opinions too.

“Unless we stand up to HSBC, ring up and complain, they won’t listen,” she said. “We’re not a village, this is a money-grabbing stunt, and it’s ridiculous.”

A spokesperson for HSBC said the bank is currently making changes to its entire branch network to ensure it is “sustainable and fit for the future”.

“The biggest change that customers will see will be the removal of a counter,” they explained. “Virtually all other services the branch previously offered will be maintained, it might just be done in a different way.”

HSBC said it is contacting vulnerable customers over the phone to discuss the change, and to help them find alternative ways to bank if necessary.

Residents can also complete transactions at their local Post Office.

In February, HSBC announced it will be closing its Woodley branch, on Crockhamwell Road, on Friday, June 18.

Santander also announced it will be closing its Wokingham branch, on Broad Street, on Thursday, July 8.

For more information on HSBC’s nationwide plans, visit: www.about.hsbc.co.uk/news-and-media/evolution-of-format-the-key-to-long-term-branch-future-hsbc-uk