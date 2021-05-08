Hugging family and friends could return in rule update

IN just over a week, covid restrictions are due to ease again, increasing the number of people that can meet, and venues that can open.

On Monday, the prime minister is expected to lay out his plan to further lift coronavirus restrictions from Monday, May 17.

However Sage modelling has predicted the “roadmap” is not sufficient to keep infections down.

It warned that 20,000 more people could die in a third wave of the pandemic, 80% of which may be in the fully-vaccinated over 50s group.

Under the Government’s plan, there would be an easing on limits to seeing family and friends, allowing residents to decide for themselves the appropriate level of risk for their circumstances.

Most legal restrictions on meeting others outdoors will be lifted — although gatherings of over 30 people will remain illegal.

Indoors, the rule of six or two households will apply.

The government will also update advice on hugging, and social distancing between family and friends.

Until Monday, May 17, residents should keep social distancing from anyone not in their household or bubble.

From the same date, it is expected that more businesses will be able to open.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to seat indoor guests, however table service will be expected.

Cinemas and children’s play areas will be allowed to reopen, along with the rest of the accommodation sector, including hotels, hostels and B&Bs.

Indoor group sports will resume, as well as exercise classes.

The government will also allow some larger performances and sporting events in indoor venues with a capacity of 1,000 people or half-full — whichever is a lower number.

Outdoor venues will be limited to a capacity of 4,000 people or half-full — also whichever is a lower number.

Up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings, receptions and wakes, as well as funerals.

This will also apply to other life event celebrations, such as bar mitzvahs and christenings.

The government is reviewing social distancing ahead of June.

This will then inform guidance on working from home – which should continue wherever possible until the review is complete.

For more information about the easing of coronavirus restrictions, visit: www.gov.uk/coronavirus