Hundreds of businesses sign up for youth Kickstart Scheme

HUNDREDS of organisations have signed up to the Government’s Kickstart Scheme.

The initiative, which supports businesses to hire young people on Universal Credit, has a £2 billion backing from the Government.

So far, more than 500 organisations have signed up to help small businesses with the scheme. They will help firms with their applications and support young people in their Kickstart role.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), representing one in every 15 British employers was among the first to sign up.

With 165,000 members, it is helping small and medium sized employers to submit an application for the scheme.

Work and Pensions secretary, Therese Coffey said: “I am delighted that FSB has signed up to be a national gateway – their work across the country with small business will give SMEs the confidence and support to offer places through the Kickstart Scheme.

“Our Kickstart Scheme was designed with employers of all sizes in mind. It is extremely encouraging to see hundreds of organisations all stepping up to help Britain build back better.”

She added: “Our growing list of gateways will make it easier for smaller employers to find their local gateways who will support their application and help provide wrap around support for the young people who get onto the scheme.

“We are also encouraging more organisations to step forward as gateways to support this national effort and get behind the career ambitions of the next generation.”

FSB national chairman Mike Cherry, said: “Small businesses are embedded in local communities and disproportionately take on those who face barriers when finding work.

“The Kickstart initiative marks a crucial intervention, with young people’s job prospects now hit particularly hard by Covid-19, and small businesses under significant pressure.

“It will help small firms create thousands of good quality opportunities for young people at risk of long term unemployment.

“We have worked closely with Government to make Kickstart accessible for small firms, and look forward to announcing FSB’s own plans as an intermediary very shortly, alongside a diversity of good quality local intermediaries through local authorities, the voluntary sector and others.”

Launched earlier this month, more than 6,000 employers started an application in the first 24 hours of the Kickstart Scheme opening.

The Government will fully fund each Kickstart placement — paying 100% of the age-relevant National Minimum Wage, National Insurance and pension contributions for 25 hours a week.

Employers will be able to top up the wage, and the Government will also pay employers £1,500 to set up support and training for people on a Kickstart placement, pay for uniforms and other set up costs.

It is hoped the jobs will give young people the opportunity to build their skills and gain experience to find long-term work in the future. The contract lasts for six months and people will be enrolled by their Jobcentre work coach.

For more information, visit: www.gov.uk/guidance/find-someone-to-apply-for-a-kickstart-scheme-grant-on-your-behalf