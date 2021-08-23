Wokingham.Today

Hundreds of residents help shape future of walking and cycling in the area

by Jess Warren0
Walking
Picture: jacqueline macou from Pixabay

PLANS for a draft network of cycling and walking routes across Wokingham borough will be revealed this summer.

Following a consultation earlier this year, the borough council has drafted plans for new infrastructure.

It comes as many called for more segregated cycleways.

Plans will be shown to cycling clubs, active travel groups and town and parish councils this summer, so that routes to be refined and audited. 

Public consultation on the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan will be later this year.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport at the borough council thanked the hundreds of residents who put forward suggestions in the early engagement process. 

“I have enjoyed speaking to many residents about their suggestions and cycling roads and cycleways experiencing issues first-hand,” she said. “It’s vital we lean on local knowledge across the borough to make walking and cycling easier, there is no substitute for hands-on experience.

 “In the years ahead we want to bring forward and build the active travel infrastructure we all want to see, helping to link up the borough.”

She said this will help reduce car use and emissions. 

“Network maps and ideas for parts of the borough are now being looked at and we look forward to sharing these residents later this year,” she added. 

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

