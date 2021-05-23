Hung, drawn and in the corridors: art in RBH

The Castle Pub by Liz Chaderton

A TEAM of local artists from Urban Sketchers Reading have joined forces to brighten up people’s hospital stays.

Urban Sketchers Reading, which encourages on-location sketching, has decked out the South Block corridor of the Royal Berkshire Hospital (RBH) with a range of scenic pieces.

Huma Jehan, chapter admin at Urban Sketchers Reading, said: “We are really pleased to

have the opportunity to show our work in the hospital.

“We hope it will help patients to a speedier recovery and give the staff some interesting work to admire as they pass through the corridor.”

“We hope this will be the first of many exhibitions by the group.”

The exhibition includes oil, acrylic and watercolour paintings of scenes the artists enjoyed during lockdown.

Other pieces include locations residents saw before the pandemic struck.

Now, Urban Sketchers Reading hopes the work will brighten up the corridor for patients, staff and visitors at the RBH.

The exhibition covers seven boards and can be viewed at the entrance to the South Block on Addington Road.

Kirsten Rogers, voluntary services fund manager at the RBH, said: “We love all our art exhibitions in our hospital corridors as they really do make a difference to patients, visitors and staff.

“It is especially nice to see some new artists exhibiting and have fresh new pictures for everyone

to look at, showcasing our local area.

“This last year has been a really difficult one for so many people and visiting or working in the hospital has been more tough than usual, so the new exhibitions give everyone something to enjoy.”

Karen Spencer’s painting of Cherry Blossom in Harris Gardens

Urban Sketchers Reading has been meeting informally since 2016 and become officially recognised as part of Urban Sketchers, a global group, in 2018.

The paintings, which are up for sale now, will be installed at the RBH until Sunday, June 27.

Proceeds will be donated to the hospital’s Voluntary Services Fund.

To find out more, and to view the exhibition online, visit: urbansketchersreading.wordpress.com/royal-berkshire-hospital-exhibition-2021